Helen Marie Miller, age 72, of Angola, died at 10:40 a.m. on June 9.
Visitation: 2-6 p.m. June 14 at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. June 15 at Bailey-Love Mortuary with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Entombment will be in Gardens of Memory in Huntington County.
For anyone unable to attend the service, there will be a memorial service held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Peace Lutheran Church, 355 East State Road 120, Fremont, Indiana.
Preferred memorials can be made by calling Bailey-Love Mortuary.
Condolences: www.baileylove.com.
