Helen M. “Honey” Austin, 92, went to be with her Lord and Savior on, Friday, May 21, 2021, at Marion General Hospital, Marion, Indiana. Helen was born in Crawford County, Indiana, to the late Hosie and Gladys (Enlow) Madley, on May 9, 1929. She married the love of her life, Paul D. Austin, on May 30, 1946, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 4, 2000. They were both members of Brookhaven Wesleyan Church and worked together as custodians there for many years. Helen also worked at RCA/Thomson Consumer Electronics, where after 43 years of production line service she retired. She was a member of the benevolence committee for Brookhaven Wesleyan Church for many years.
Helen was famous for her cookie-making skills. Everywhere she went she was referred to as the “cookie lady”. Helen enjoyed bird watching, crocheting, tending to her flower gardens, and playing with her grandchildren. Not many knew this, but she was also a very competitive game player.
