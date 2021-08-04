Helen Louise (Titus) Booth, 92, originally from Fairmount, Indiana died, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at her Leesburg, Indiana residence.
Helen was born in Liberty Township, Indiana on July 21, 1929, daughter of John Bryan Titus and Catherine Marie Moon Titus. Helen graduated from Fairmount High School in 1947 and went to beauty school in Ft. Wayne becoming a licensed beautician in 1948. She had also worked at Sears and Osco Drugs and decorated wedding cakes. Helen and Chester Ratliff Booth were married in Indianapolis on March 5, 1949. Chester preceded her in death on Oct. 15, 2020. Helen was a seamstress and enjoyed making clothes. She loved antiques and enjoyed refinishing furniture. She enjoyed doing finish work on the houses that Chester built. She liked to paint and even learned to drywall. She loved boating and lake life on Tippecanoe Lake in Leesburg, Indiana where they lived for many years and walking Ft. Myers Beach where they spent their winters. She also loved a good game of Euchre.
