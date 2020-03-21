Helen L. Thomas, 97, Gas City, passed away at 3:39 am on Friday, March 20, 2020, at University Nursing Center in Upland. She was born in Wabash on Wednesday, September 13, 1922, to Jessie and Lola (Jones) Burkholder.
Helen worked at Indiana Bell, where she was a telephone operator for over 35 years. She was a member of the Pioneers retired telephone operators, as well as a member of First Friends Church in Marion. She enjoyed sewing in addition to making candies for various events. Helen also loved Pekingese dogs.
Survivors include her son, Grayston “Paul” (Jackie) Thomas of Gas City; granddaughter, Colleen (Victor) Cramer of Gas City; grandson, Roy Thomas of Gas City; great-grandsons, Nathanael (Allison) Cramer of Wausau, WI, Collen Seth Cramer of Gas City, and Storm Thomas of CA; and great-granddaughter, Jacie Thomas of OK.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Harrold Burkholder and LeMoine Burkholder; and sister, Edna “Carmen” Moon.
The family will receive visitors from noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Helen’s life will begin at 2 p.m. with Pastor Dwight Elliott officiating. Burial will take place at Grant Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Marion Animal Care and Control, 1021 E. State Road 18, Marion, IN 46952.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
