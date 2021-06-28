Helen Jean Thompson of Marion passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 29, 2021. She was 95 years old.
Helen was born Feb. 14, 1926 in Marion, Indiana the daughter of the late Roy and Ruby (Gotschall) Hutchison. She had a long professional and political career. Helen retired from the UAW Local 977, served over 20 years on City Council, was a board member of the boys club, a life-long member of Women’s Democrat and a long-time member of ABWA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.