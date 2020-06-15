Helen J. Brunner, 89, of Berne died on June 12.
People can gather at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home, 100 N. Washington St., Geneva, on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.
A service to celebrate her life will be at Downing – Glancy Funeral Home at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 with Pastor Brad Mattax officiating. Interment will follow in the M.R.E. Cemetery in Berne.
Memorials may be made to the West Missionary Church 4295 W. – SR 218 Berne IN 46711.
Arrangements are being handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.
Condolences: www. glancyfuneralhomes.com.
