Helen Fay Huffman, 90, of Gas City passed away at 1:56 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Marion General Hospital in Marion, IN. She was born in Marmaduke, Arkansas to Paul M. and Ruby J. Yoke. She married Paul D. Huffman on July 31, 1965. He preceded her in death in September 1973.
Fay was part of the first graduating class from Mississinewa High School in 1949. She was also the first Valedictorian of Mississinewa High School. After graduation, she worked as an operator at the Indiana Bell Telephone Company in downtown Marion. She then worked in the finance office at Sears & Roebuck in downtown Marion for many years, until she got married and moved to Bluffton. She worked part-time at Bertsch Jewelry and J.C. Penney in Bluffton and was also an Avon lady. She moved back to Gas City in December of 1979. She later worked at The Ann Shop for her good friend Gretchen Clements and retired from there in 1996.
