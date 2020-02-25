Helen Elizabeth Shanks, 93, of rural Wabash, Indiana, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at her home. She was born June 12, 1926 in Wabash County, Indiana to Garl Henry and Mary (Gibney) Hettmansperger.
Helen was a 1944 graduate of Lagro High School and also attended the Ball State Teachers College. She married Dale Shanks in Wabash on July 30, 1978; he died Jan. 16, 2004. She worked at Deluxe Coil and Sears, both of Wabash, RCA in Marion, and retired in 1994, from Fisher Body, Marion. Helen was a member of the Presbyterian Church, a Garden Club in Marion, was a Grant County Master Gardener, member and Past President of the Grant County Evening Garden Club, the Friends of Quilters, and the Red Hat Fun Bunch all of Marion, Indiana. She was also a member of the Wabash Woman’s Clubhouse and the Wabash County Museum. Helen enjoyed church, her friends, gardening, the Red Hat Group, and loved her family and reading to her grandchildren.
She is survived by six children, Patrick (Marilyn) Davis of Wabash, Ed (Carol) Davis of LaFontaine, Indiana, Will (Ulonda) Davis of Wabash, Teresa Lynn (Buddy) Weatherford of Darlington, South Carolina, Jodi (Rita) Shanks of Gas City, Indiana, and Rocky (Kim) Shanks of Marion, 18 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, and her brother, Robert (Susie) Hettmansperger of Wabash. She was also preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Hilton Hettmansperger.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, 1241 Manchester Avenue, Wabash, with Rev. Jonathan Cornell officiating. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Urbana.
Friends may call 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Thursday Feb. 27. at the funeral home.
Preferred memorial is Wabash Presbyterian Church.
The memorial guest book for Helen may be signed at www.grandstaff-hentgen.com.
