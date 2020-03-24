Helen E. Parmer, 92, of Marion, passed away in her home at 9:52 am on Saturday, March 21, 2020. She was born in Williamstown, New Jersey, on Wednesday, April 6, 1927, to the late Abraham and Helen (Thompson) Heiney. She lived her adolescent years in Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia, and Dayton, Ohio, as her father was career Army.
In 1945, Helen graduated from Anderson High School. Three years later, on August 27, 1948, she married Thomas R. Parmer in the First Methodist Church in Anderson. He preceded her in death in 1993, after 44 years of marriage. While living in Anderson, she was employed by Indiana Bell for six years. During her years in Marion, she owned and operated the Marion Telephone Answering Service for 13 years.
She was a member of the Hostess House and Women’s Department Club, a volunteer at Marion General Hospital, former leader for Brownies and Girl Scouts, and former member of Kendall School P.T.A. and Elk’s Women’s Golf Association. After the closing of the First Presbyterian Church, she transferred her membership to Westminster Presbyterian Church. After its closing, she attended Sunnycrest United Methodist Church.
Helen and her husband, Tom, were also active members of the Elk’s Country Club and loved playing golf and socializing with their many friends. She enjoyed flower gardening, playing Bridge and Euchre, traveling, sewing, cooking, baking, and gatherings with her family and friends. She also enjoyed many summers on the lake and boating with her family. Helen will be fondly remembered by her family and friends as a loving wife and a devoted mother and grandmother who opened her heart and home to many. Her ever present smile and genuine kindness to all will not be easily forgotten.
Survivors include her children, Brenda (Thomas) Horsman of Marion, Timothy R. (Valerie) Parmer of Carmel, Janet L. Parmer of Kansas City, MO, and Julie L. (Kevin) Hosley of Westwood, KS; brother; four grandchildren, Thomas (Nikkole) Horsman, Jr., Matthew (Amy) Parmer, Sarah (Mike) Mitchell, and Reed Hosley; fifteen great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Audrey Heiney of Titusville, FL; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Lester Heiney, Ira Heiney, and Duane Heiney.
Private family services were held. Helen will be laid to rest in Gardens of Memory in Marion. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Hostess House, 723 W. Fourth St., Marion, IN 46952.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.