Helen Arlene Kirkwood, 80, passed away at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Muncie. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home.
