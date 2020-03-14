Heather Christina Sherwood, 40, of Swayzee, passed away at 8:56 pm on Sunday, March 8, 2020.
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, 400 E. Main Street, Gas City, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Heather’s life will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Mick Simpkins officiating. Burial will take place at Jefferson Cemetery at a later date.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.