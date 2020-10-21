Hazel Rebecca Monroe, 71, Marion, passed away in her home at 3:53 pm on Saturday, October 10, 2020. She was born in Indiana on Monday, December 13, 1948, to Quitman and Constance (Phares) DeShong.
Hazel was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving from November 29, 1979 to October 1, 1991, in Command and Control. She received the Air Force Commendation Medal with one oak leaf cluster, Outstanding Unit Award with three oak leaf clusters, National Defense Service Medal, Overseas Ribbon-Short, Overseas Ribbon-Long, Longevity Service Award Ribbon with one oak leaf cluster, and Training Ribbon. She achieved the rank of Captain during her service and retired from the Air Force.
