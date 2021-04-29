Hazel L Stephens, 89, Marion, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Colonial Oaks Health & Rehabilitation Center in Marion. She was born in Ashland, Kentucky, on Monday, May 18, 1931, to Henry and Blanche (Hatfield) Hart.
She worked as a line operator for 9 years with RCA. She also worked at Frances Slocum Elementary as a food service worker. She was an Eagles chaplain and volunteer with Amvets Women's Auxilliary. She enjoyed doing puzzles and word puzzles, playing bingo, getting together with family and reading. She loved to cook and was a vibrant lady who loved telling jokes and enjoyed laughing with people. People enjoyed her.
