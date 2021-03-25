Showers likely with a thunderstorm or two possible. Becoming windy overnight. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph, becoming WSW and increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Tonight
Showers likely with a thunderstorm or two possible. Becoming windy overnight. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph, becoming WSW and increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Harry “Jay” Yeakle, age 60 passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family. The most important thing to Jay was his family and friends and spending time with them, and so it was his last wish to be at home with all of them.
Jay was born on September 7, 1960 in Marion, Indiana the son of the late Harry Otto and Betty June (Anderson) Yeakle. He married his soul mate Malaya Kellems on April 28, 1997, and she survives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.