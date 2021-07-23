Harry E. Brown, 83, Gas City, passed away at 1:51 pm on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Twin City Healthcare in Gas City. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Sunday, December 12, 1937, to Theodore and Selena (Jackson) Brown. He married Janet Humphries and she preceded him in death.
He worked as a press operator for 18 years at General Motors. He attended Westview Wesleyan Church. His great-grandsons, Brody and Benji brightened his world and always put a smile on his face. He was an animal lover.
