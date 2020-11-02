Harry A. Henchon, 72, Marion, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020, in Marion, IN. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Thursday, October 14, 1948, to Martin and Ida "Maxine" (Wright) Henchon.
Harry graduated from Marion High School in 1967. He worked for General Motors for 37 years until retiring in 2006. Harry enjoyed fishing, camping, boating, snow and water skiing, and time with his family. Harry is most remembered for his generosity and kindness toward all, as well as his sense of humor, laughter, outgoing personality and smile. Harry was a loving father, husband, grandfather, brother, and friend to all.
