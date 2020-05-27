Harriett S. Tobias, 96, of Warren, died May 25
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Glancy - H. Brown & Son Funeral Home 203 N Matilda St. Warren on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. A graveside service will follow in the Gardens of Memory in Marion; Pastor Rusty Strickler officiating.
Preferred memorials: First Baptist Church, 727 N. Wayne St., Warren, IN 46792 or American Heart Association, 5635 W. 96th St., Indianapolis, IN 46278
Arrangements are being handled by Glancy - H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.
