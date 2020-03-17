Harold R. Spencer, Sr., 85, Fowlerton, passed away at 4:45 am on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at University Nursing Center in Upland. He was born in Hazard, Kentucky, on Thursday, February 7, 1935, to Ray and Nette (Kinkade) Spencer.
Harold graduated from Bourbon County High School. He worked as a Millwright for Chrysler and was a member of Fowlerton United Methodist Church. He enjoyed fishing and crafting stained glass.
Survivors include his daughter, Pamela “Diane” Spencer of Fowlerton; son, Harold R. Spencer, II of Dallas, TX; grandson, Doug Harris of Houston; sisters, Ruth Alexander of TN, and Madrue (Charles) Vermillion of Marion.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Nette Spencer; wife, Iris M. Spencer; daughters, Susan Bunch, Ruth Ann Spencer; and brothers, Billy Spencer, and Tommy Spencer.
The family will receive visitors from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, 400 E. Main Street, Gas City, IN.
A Funeral Service to celebrate Harold’s life will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel. Pastor Jack Scott will be officiating with burial following at Grant Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Fowlerton United Methodist Church 315 N. Franklin St., Fowlerton, IN, 46930.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
