Harold Keith Kling, 57, passed away in St. Vincent Hospital, Indianapolis on Novmeber 12, 2020. He was born in Marion on January 4, 1963.
Keith was a 1981 graduate of Marion High School and worked for McDonald's since he was 15 years old. He was also a laborer for Wiley Metal and retired after several years of service. Keith was passionate about sports especially baseball and enjoyed coaching little league teams at Lincoln Field. Having no children of his own he spoiled his nieces and nephews and all children he came to know. In addition to his love of the Dodgers he took great joy in traveling to Texas and California. Keith was a pet lover and rescued many giving them to good homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.