Harold Jacob “Jake” Branstrator, 94, died June 29.
Funeral service for Jake will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory in Muncie with Military Honors by the Dunkirk American Legion.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home.
Our funeral home and staff are recommending everyone visiting our facility follow rules and regulations handed down from the CDC concerning Covid-19.
Condolences: www.keplingerfuneralhome.com.
Memorials may be made to Blackford County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 70, Hartford City, IN 47348
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.