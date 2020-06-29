Harold “Henry” Wolverton, 51, of Berne, IN, formerly of Van Buren, IN, passed away at 8:00 AM on June 24, 2020 at Adams Memorial Hospital in Decatur.
He was born on August 19, 1968 in Marion, IN to Harold & Alma (Tinkle) Wolverton.
Henry was a 1986 graduate of Eastbrook High School. He formerly worked at RCA/Thompson in Marion, Chrysler in Kokomo, Nissan in Findlay, OH and currently worked at Red Gold in Geneva.
Henry enjoyed playing pool during his free time, eating Mexican food, and enjoyed disk golf and riding his motorcycle. He especially enjoyed his grandkids and watching them participate in gymnastics and baseball. He made everyone around him smile with his contagious laugh. Henry could take anyone’s worst day and turn it around to become their best day. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Loving survivors include daughter- Kirstie Van Ness White, of Van Buren, grandchildren-Haiden and Zayne of Van Buren. siblings, Tammy (Brad) Korporal, of Mt. Etna, Shelly Rish, Marion, IN, Pat Stair, Marion, IN, Melody (Bill) McNeely, Walton, IN, Dawn (Rick) Shockey, UP, Michigan, Jeff (Annette) Stair, Converse, Sandra Mittank, Upland, Robin (Mike) Sperling, Swayzee, IN, best friend Ronnie Brummett, Marion, IN and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Lynn Harshaw.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Ferguson & Glancy Funeral Home 201 W. Main St, Van Buren on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 4-8PM and from 10 AM – 2 PM on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
The family is asking all friends to share in Henry’s love for motorcycles by wearing Harley Davidson apparel when coming to the funeral home.
Arrangements are being handled by Ferguson & Glancy Funeral Home in Van Buren.
