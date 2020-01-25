Harold “Dean” Newhouse, 86, Naples, FL, passed away at 4:15 am on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. He was born in Marion on Tuesday, September 26, 1933, to Clifford and Nettie (Draper) Newhouse. On November 22, 1953, Dean married his beloved bride, Nancy Holt, and she survives.
Dean was a farmer throughout his life and had a passion for working the land. He owned and operated Newhouse Farms. He was a member of the National Guard and Banquo Christian Church. Dean enjoyed collecting antique tractors and one of his greatest joys in life was spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.
Survivors include his three daughters, Linda (Jim) Schroeder of Warren, Debbie Long of Huntington, and Kathie (Todd) Mower of Markle; brother, Garry (Sharon) Newhouse of Marion; sister, Waneta Stevens of LaFontaine; granddaughter, Christi (Nick) Tackett of Fredericksburg, VA; and eight grandsons, Heath (Amber) Eppard of Huntington, Bryan (Ericka) Mower of Roanoke, Luke (Brittney) Eppard of Warren, Blake (Rachel) Eppard of LaFontaine, Evan (Liz) Mower of Fort Wayne, Chad (Chandra) Eppard of Bluffton, Derek (Jocelyn) Kratzer of Fort Wayne, and Darren Kratzer of LaFontaine.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Howard (Eloise) Newhouse.
The family will receive visitors from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Funeral service to celebrate Dean’s life will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020, at the funeral home. Harold Smith will be officiating with burial following at Gardens of Memory – Marion.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Alzheimer’s Association, 50 E. 91st St., Ste. 100, Indianapolis, IN 46209-4830.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
