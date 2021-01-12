Harold (Bud) Stafford, 87, passed away on December 30, 2020 in Largo , FL. He was born in Effingham, IL on July 27, 1933. He graduated from the University of Illinois and while there was the first Freshman to letter in Varsity tennis in the Big 10. He married Norma Jean Shipley in 1961 and had a wonderful 58 years of marriage before she passed in 2019.
He retired from Owens Illinois as an Industrial Relations Director in 1990 after 33 years. He and Norma relocated to Florida where they enjoyed all that Florida had to offer - golf (Bud), walks, beaches, sunsets, and hosting family.
