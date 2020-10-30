Harley Donald Eiler, age 91 of Elwood, went to sleep on Monday evening at his residence and woke up Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in the arms of Jesus. He was born September 5, 1929 in Walkerton, Indiana, the son of James Quinter and Virginia (Roose) Eiler. Harley was a 1949 graduate of Portland High School. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War on the 5th Regimental Combat Team as a medic. He married the love of his life Evelyn “Lowene” Hinds on September 14, 1957 and they shared over 62 years of marriage together. Harley worked as an inspector for General Motors in Marion for 35 years until he retired in 1991. Harley and Lowene were members of Eastview Wesleyan Church in Gas City for many years, but they most recently attended College Wesleyan Church in Marion. He had a strong faith in the Lord and was a prayer warrior. He liked everything about living on a farm. Harley will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather. His family finds great comfort knowing that he is reunited in Heaven with his wife and soulmate, Lowene.
Harley’s family includes 2 children, Janice (Jeff) Johnson of Elwood and Jeffrey (Tammi) Eiler of Barron, Wisconsin; brother, Floyd (Della) Eiler of Mississippi; 5 grandchildren, Jillian (John) Huffman, Joshua (Carol Anne) Eiler, Justin Eiler, Jessica Johnson, and Joelle Johnson; 7 great-grandchildren, Hannah Eiler, Brantley Robinson, Ethan Goldsby, Marshall Goldsby, Chloe Willoughby, Cheyenne Willoughby, and Isabella Eiler; and several nieces and nephews. Harley was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Evelyn “Lowene” Eiler on February 6, 2020; and 9 siblings, Jim Eiler, Nedra Cole, Mary Ellen Swinehart, Elnora Shidler, Forrest Eiler, Glen Eiler, Earl Eiler, Carl Eiler, and Vera Chanley.
