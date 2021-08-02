Hannah T. Farris, 74, Smiths Grove, Kentucky, passed away on June 10, 2021. Hannah was the daughter of the late Forest Cleon Kientz and the late Hannah Howard Kientz. Hannah graduated from Fairmount High School in 1964, where she was a member of the National Honor Society and Journalism Staff. She received her BS degree in Elementary Education from Marion College (IWU) and her Master's Degree in Education from Ball State.
Hannah taught for many years in Marion Community Schools. She dedicated her time and energy to students and their individual development, which was a true passion. While residing in Marion, Hannah attended College Church, where she was an active member and developed many friendships. Hannah loved to bake, do crossword puzzles, watch college basketball, read, and spend time with family. Her grandchildren meant the world to her.
