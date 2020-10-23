Gwendolyn “Sue” Deshane, 81, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 in her Converse home. She was born in Marion on May 19, 1939 to the late Arthur E. and Annabelle (Dobson) Cramer.
She spent her childhood in New York and moved to Grant County in 1961. Sue married James A. DeShane on December 24, 1955. He survives. She was a homemaker and while raising her five children she found time to knit, crochet, basket weave, quilt and was best known for her great cooking and baking skills. Sue was a member of the Red Hatters for several years, Marine Corp Auxiliary in Lafayette, American Legion Auxiliary Post #368 Van Buren and she volunteered at the VA Northern Indiana Health Care Systems, Marion.
