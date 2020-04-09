Gwendolyn “Gwen” J. Black, 85, Gas City, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Wesleyan Health Care & Rehabilitation Center in Marion. She was born in Gas City, Indiana, on Saturday, May 26, 1934, to Stanley and Willie (Watts) Lewis. On June 10, 1955, she married Robert Black.
Memorial service will be held at a later date with burial at Grant Memorial Park.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel 400 E. Main St., Gas City, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
