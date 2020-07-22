Guy Herbert Mills, 95, Marion, passed away in his home at 7:48 pm on Saturday, July 18, 2020. He was born in Washington DC, on Tuesday, March 17, 1925, to Guy and Eva (Laverdee) Mills. On April 14, 2007, he married Tracy (McClanahan) and she survives.
Guy served his country in the United States Marine Corps, United States Navy, and United States Air Force. During his career in the military, he survived the bombing of Pearl Harbor and became Chief within the Department of Defense. He retired as a civilian contractor for the Federal Government from Hughes Aircraft Co. in southern California after many years. He then opened Guys Tractor Service where he met his future wife, Tracy. They moved to Indiana in 2000 where Guy eventually became a Reserve Officer for the Grant County Sheriff's Department. His hobbies included spending time with family, hunting, fishing, and being outdoors. He was also a member of the Eagles 1721 out of Alexandria.
Survivors include his wife, Tracy Mills of Marion; son, Guy Mills, Jr. of Palmdale, CA; daughter, Christina (Jerry) Brant of Ventura, CA; daughter, Donna (Toni) Mills of Los Angeles, CA; son, Terence Michael Haney (Breanna Brandenburg) of Marion; daughter, Lavon Victoria Haney of Marion; mother-in-law, Kathy Bagley; brother-in-law, Shawn (Robin) McClanahan and family; grandchildren, Aaron Brant, Tiffany Gomez, Kayden Haney, Braelyn Brandenburg, Brooklyn Brandenburg; great-granddaughters, Delilah Gomez and Savannah Gomez; and special friends, Robert Gomez, Sandy Parker, Austin Phillips, Monica Skinner, Tom Miller, and Dustin Davis.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Eva Mills; as well as his brother, Hamilton Mills.
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, 400 East Main Street, Gas City, IN 46933.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Guy's life will begin at 1pm. Burial will take place at Marion National Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
