Guy E. “Bub” Tarlton, 56, Marion, passed away at 9:48 pm on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne. He was born in Greeneville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, July 31, 1963, to Ed and Mary (Hickman) Tarlton.
Bub worked in construction throughout his life. He loved to fish and work with his tools. He also loved to cook for Kathy, his fianceé.
He is survived by his life partner, Katherine “Kathy” Stambaugh of Marion; sister, Karolyne (Gerald) Cunningham of Marion; brother, Bratt Adam Tarlton of Marion; son, Jeremiah Tarlton of Marion; and nephews, Joseph Lee (Krystal) Tarlton of Evansville and Jack Tarlton of Marion.
His parents preceded him in death.
The family will receive visitors from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a funeral service to celebrate Bub’s life will begin at 3:00 pm. Burial will take place at a later date.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
