Gretchen Marie Yanes, 64 of Marion passed away in her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Binghamton, NY to the late George E. and Enecida M. (Polmales) Hesse on Nov. 6, 1956.
Gretchen enjoyed the Adirondack Mountains, spending time with friends and family, swimming in her pool, gardening and shopping, She was adored by her husband, family and friends and will be greatly missed.
