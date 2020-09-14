Greta Merle Rhoades, 87, of Orion, IL passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday September 19, 2020, at 3:00 PM at the Converse Cemetery, Converse, Indiana. A visitation will be held at the cemetery from 2:00 PM until service time. Memorials may be made to the family.
Greta was born on June 12, 1933 in Marion, Indiana the daughter of William and Ruby Graf. She married Charles Rhoades on January 31, 1951 in Converse, Indiana.
Greta enjoyed sewing and knitting. She also enjoyed traveling and camping, but above all was her love for her family.
Survivors include her husband, Charles. Children Peggy Rhoades Dawson, Orion, Michael Rhoades, Moline, Amy Rhoades, Orion. 10 Grandchildren, 13 Great Grandchildren and 4 Great Great Grandchildren. Sister, Phyllis Stepler, Amboy, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Nancy; son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Peggy Rhoades.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.
