Greta Clair Schenkel, 47, of Huntington, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at home.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 860 Cherry St., Huntington, Indiana. A Mass of Christian burial will immediately follow at noon Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church with Father Tom Eckert officiating. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Huntington at a later date. Please follow local recommendations for face coverings and social distancing during all events.
Preferred memorials are to or Pathfinders’ Kids Kampus, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary.
