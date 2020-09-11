Gregory Paul Forrester, 52, passed away in Summitville on September 9, 2020. He was born in Marion on January 7, 1968.
Greg graduated from Oak Hill High School in 1986 and went on to study for 18 months at ITT Technical Institute, graduating in 1990. He worked as a tooling engineer. Greg was a member of the National Rifle Association as well as the Sons of the American Legion Post 313. He enjoyed golfing, hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his mother, Nancy (Stephen) Herniak, Fairmount; sister, Sherry (Eric) Bragg, Marion; nieces, Kurstin Bragg and Zoey Bragg, both of Marion; nephew, Colton Bragg, Marion; cousin, David Forrester, Florida; best friends, Rick Fisher, Kokomo, Joe Wilson, Muncie, Chris Cooley, Marion; special friend, Shelly.
He is also preceded in death by his father, Dennis P. Forrester; maternal grandparents, Wayne and June Thompson; paternal grandparents, Paul Charles and Minnie Wanett Forrester.
There will be no visitation or services. Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Marion Chapel, 2722 South Washington Street, Marion, Indiana was entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.owenweilertduncan.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.