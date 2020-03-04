Gregory Holland Watson, age 58, of Huntington, died at 6:10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Greg was born on Apr. 8, 1961 in Eldorado, Illinois, the son of Charles Robert and Sharon Lynn (Holland) Watson.
There will be no visitation or funeral services.
Preferred memorials are to Huntington Emergency Management Agency, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750.
Bailey-Love Mortuary is honored to serve the family of Gregory Holland Watson.
