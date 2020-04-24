Greg “Toby” Thinnes, 50, of Gas City, passed away at 12:37 pm on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Marion General Hospital in Marion. He was born on Friday, June 13, 1969, to John and Bernice (Conrad) Thinnes.
Toby served in the United States Army National Guard. Following his military service, he labored as an iron worker. He loved his family very much but his passion was to hunt, fish, and be outdoors. He also loved his dogs and his fish. He loved to shoot his guns and liked his music loud. He highly supported the Recovery Community.
Greg is survived by his daughter, Melanie Thinnes of Gas City; son, John (Jill) Thinnes of Hartford City; sisters, Carlisha Thinnes of Gas City and Johniece Dickerson, WI; brother, Danny Conrad of Edmonton, KY; grandson, Shane Thinnes; granddaughter, Brooklyn Thinnes; grandson, Reed Thinnes; best friend, Denny Miller; nieces, Aaliyah Bader, Azalaya Thinnes; nephew, Davion Thinnes; and mother of his children whom he was married to for 15 years, Maria Thinnes of Gas City.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Bernice Thinnes.
At Toby’s request, there will be no public visitation or funeral service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, 400 E. Main St., Gas City, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
