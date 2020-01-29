Gregg Edward Andrews, 64, of Marion, Indiana, passed away at 5:42 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Gregg was born in Marion, Indiana on June 21, 1955, the son of Edward and Bonnie Caudill Andrews.
Gregg graduated from Marion High School and earned an Assoc. Degree from Indiana Business College. He was retired from GEA Floor Shine.
Gregg is survived by his sons Kipp Andrews and Chase Andrews both of Indianapolis, a sister Debra and a brother Brad. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, John.
A Celebration of Life for Gregg E. Andrews will be held from Noon to 4 p.m., Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at Raven-Choate Funeral Home, 1202 W. Kem Rd, Marion, IN.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eikenberry-Eddy Funeral Home, Peru.
Family and friends may leave a memory or message of condolence by visiting the online obituary at www.eddyfuneralhomes.com
