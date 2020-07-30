Grace Hosier was born on June 22, 1944 in Marion, Indiana, daughter of the late Edward Thomas Rife and Rachel Viola (Thomas) Rife. She married Roy Hosier. He preceded her in death. Grace worked in sorting at Ball Foster for 27 and ran a farmer's market with her son Melvin. Grace also enjoyed quilting, crocheting, embroidery, puzzles and puzzle books. She loved canning jams and preserves, and baking.
Grace is survived by children, Robert Hosier, Ft. Wayne, Pamela (Thomas) Hasel, Hartford City, Melvin Hosier, Fairmount, Barbara (Robert) Quick, Marion, and Clyde Hosier, Hartford City; five grandchildren; Ashley, Stephen, Candida, Bobby, and Rachel; nine great-grandchildren Miah, Gavin, Hayden, Allison, Kimmy, Shawn, Kaytlyn, Joshua, and Richard; brothers, Danny Rife and Joseph Rife; and brother-in-law Roscoe Hosier.
She was preceded in death by her parents, father of her children, Richard Lee Hosier, husband Roy, and sister, Tonya McLean.
Arrangements for Grace have been entrusted to the Fairmount Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 South Main Street, Fairmount, where a visitation will be held on Monday, August 3 from 10 AM-12 PM. Funeral service will follow at 12 PM with Pastor Bobby Thomas. Burial will be at Grant Memorial Park Cemetery.
Due to state mandates, everyone will be required to wear a mask upon entering the funeral home for services.
Contributions made in memory of Grace may be made to your choice of charity or organization. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com.
