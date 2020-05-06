Gordon D. Bunfill, 87, passed away at his Marion home surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, May 4, 2020. Gordon was born on February 24, 1933, to the late Raymond and Ethel Bunfill. After attending Rushville High School, Gordon served as a deckhand on the Illinois River and then joined the Army, earning an award for marksmanship, as well as the National Defense Service Medal. He worked at Bell Fibre for 37 1/2 years, before retiring, at which point he began working for Ace Hardware for another 12 years. On July 10, 1960, Gordon married Shirley Morrow, who survives. They would have been celebrating 60 years of marriage this summer. He was a member of Twin City Bible Baptist Church in Marion for many years. Gordon was a very humble man who enjoyed yard work, gardening, and helping out at the church. More than anything, Gordon was a family man. He loved to spend time with and hold his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He lived the definition of complete, unconditional love. His children grew up knowing without a doubt that their father loved them with his whole heart.
Gordon is survived by his wife, Shirley, Marion; son, Brian (Heike) Bunfill, Kirch-goens, Germany; daughter, Cindy (Robert) Stradling, Atlanta; seven grandchildren, Brandi Johnson, Lisa Jager, James Bunfill, Shelby Akers, Tim Bunfill, and Jacob and Connor Stradling; five great-grandchildren, Hannah, Lilly, and Grace Davis, Zoey Wright, and Paisley Akers; brother, Lozelle (Donna) Bunfill, IL; and sister, Grace Mae Bradbury, FL.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Ethel, and sister, Helen Mills.
Arrangements for Gordon have been entrusted to the College Park Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services. A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Twin City Bible Baptist Church, 7252 S. Meridian St., Marion, 46953 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will take place on Friday, May 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Pastor Dale Schuiteman officiating. Friends and family may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. before the funeral on Friday. Burial will take place at Marion National Cemetery. The family requests that everyone who attends the visitation and funeral wear masks to help protect the family’s health.
In lieu of flowers, contributions made in memory of Gordon may be made to Twin City Bible Baptist Church. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.armeshunt funeralhome.com.
