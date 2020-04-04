Gloria M. Velasquez, age 94 of Marion passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Miller’s Merry Manor in Marion.
Gloria was born March 31, 1926 in Chicago, Illinois the daughter of the late Ely and Lupe (Rico) Rosales. She married Lupe Velasquez and he preceded her in death. She worked in production at RCA for 18 years retiring in 1969 and was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church.
Gloria is survived by sons, David L. Velasquez of Illinois and Michael L. (Marla) Velasquez of Marion; a daughter, G. Anne Velasquez of Marion; sisters, Gloria Rosales and Faye Cecic; 4 grandchildren, Mark Velasquez, Felicia (Scott) Pauley, Christy (Bob) Taylor and Heather (Jeff Miller) Velasquez; 4 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Cecilia Williams.
Due to the recent regulations mandated by the CDC and the Governor of the State of Indiana, the family will be having private services. Burial will be in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Marion (Huntington Co.), Indiana.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church, 1009 W. Kem Road, Marion, IN 46952.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Raven-Choate Funeral Home, 1202 W. Kem Road, Marion, Indiana.
Online condolences may be shared at www.raven choate.com
