Gloria D. Fones, 82, of Gas City, passed away at 6:45 pm on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Wesleyan Health Care & Rehabilitation Center in Marion. She was born in Kentucky, on April 10, 1938, to Zackary and Virginia (Lowden) Buckler. She married Denver Woods and he preceded her in death in 1984, she then married Junior Fones and he preceded her in death in 2017.
Gloria was a graduate of Marion High School and she worked at Marion General Hospital in the insurance department retiring after 30 years of service. She previously worked at J.C. Penney and Indiana Bell. She was a member of Resurrection Lutheran Church. Gloria enjoyed going out to eat and being social. She was a dedicated Christian and she always volunteered at her church. Gloria was a giving, loving and overall wonderful woman who will be missed dearly.
Survivors include her sons, Denver (Tammy) Woods of Upland and Chris (Jerri) Woods of Las Vegas; grandsons, Derick (Kayla) Woods of Fort Wayne and Brandon (Nicole) Woods of Naperville, IL; granddaughter, Kristen Ramirez of Lemont, IL; great-grandsons, Talan, Brody and Tye; Great-granddaughter, Isa; brothers, Zack Buckler and Joe (Shirley) Buckler; plus, several nieces, nephews and friends
In addition to both of her husbands Gloria was preceded in death by her father, Zackary Taylor Buckler; Mother, Virginia Lea Buckler; step-mother, Mary Buckler; and sister, Bonnie Brubaker.
The family will host a private farewell visitation followed by a burial at Jefferson Cemetery in Upland.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
