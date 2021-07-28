Glenyis Carol Nunn, 73, died Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at her Marion home.
Glenyis was born in Greensburg, Kentucky on Oct. 27, 1947, daughter of the late Burel and Kathleen (Bright) Nunn. She graduated from Fairmount High School in 1966 and then from Indiana Business College where she went on to teach for 10 years. She retired from UTech in Huntington. Glenyis was a former member of First Baptist Church. She enjoyed making cookbooks, cross stitching, and reading her Bible.
