Glenna Sue Adkins, age 80, of Huntington, died Sunday, August 23, 2020.
Visitations will be from 3 – 7 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at Bethesda Freewill Baptist Church, 116 S. Main St., Andrews, Indiana. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Bethesda Freewill Baptist Church with Pastor Tod Masters officiating. Private family burial will be in the Marion National Cemetery, Marion, Indiana. Please follow local recommendations for face coverings and social distancing during all events.
Preferred memorials are to Bethesda Freewill Baptist Church, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750.
