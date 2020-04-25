Glenna Leora Smith, 92, Marion, was welcomed into Heaven at 1:40 am on April 20, 2020, at Harcourt Terrace in Indianapolis. She was born in New Castle on May 25, 1927, to Thomas and Mary (Meredith) Boatright. She married the love of her life, Roger Vincent Smith, who preceded her in death.
Glenna graduated from New Castle High School and was an inspector in the white room for 36 years at Thomson Consumer Electronics (formerly RCA). She retired in 1987. Glenna was a member of Allen Temple AME, where she was actively involved with the Senior Usher Board, Fannie M. Coppin Missionary Society, Inspiration Choir, and Senior Choir. She was a lifetime member of the NAACP.
Our mother and grandmother was truly an amazing woman, a faithful, kind, and generous Christian woman. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her husband. She had a beautiful and soothing singing voice, and she enjoyed dancing and spending time with family and friends. She was always there for us and never left our presence without a smile or words of encouragement and love. She was a fun, spirited person. We would always hear comments on her loving personality. She had a beautiful soul. We will miss our mother and grandmother...she was one of a kind. We will cherish her forever. We find peace that she is with the Lord and reconnected with her family.
Survivors include her son, Vincent L. (Sheiletha) Smith of Brownsburg; daughter, Rogina K. (Greg) Banks of Marion; granddaughters, Shawna (Dorian) Sims, Amy (Steve) Foster, Dawn Seymour, Monica Sims, and Krista Banks; grandsons, Matthew Sims, Eric Banks, Travon (Alexis) Foster, and Benjamin Smith; great-grandsons, Donovan, Dominique, Daniel, Noah, Reece, Jaylen, and Eli; great-granddaughters, Dayshiona, Dayviana, Michaela, and Elena; daughter-in-law, Cameo Smith; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roger; son, Gary F. Smith; daughter, Jan D. Sims; sisters, Eula, Martha, Elsie, Nellie, Wilma, Ruth, Shirley, and Opal; and brothers, Meredith and Thomas.
The family will have a private visitation and funeral service with burial at Estates of Serenity.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Allen Temple AME Church, 3440 S. Washington St., Marion, IN 46953 or American Diabetes Association, 6415 Castleway W. Dr., Ste. 114, Indianapolis, IN 46250.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
