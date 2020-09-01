Gleniss C. Moore, 87, Marion, passed away at 5:20 pm on Saturday, August 29, 2020. She was born in Wabash on Wednesday, May 10, 1933, to Homer and Mary (Grossnickle) Snell.
Gleniss graduated from Wabash High School. She loved bowling and bowled on a couple of leagues in Wabash. She was an avid seamstress and loved knitting. She married the love of her life, Frederick Moore, on December 17, 1951, in Wabash. Gleniss loved being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Survivors include her two daughters, Debra Hitlaw of Marion and Dawn (Terry) England of Peru; son, Kevin (Michele) Moore of Indianapolis; four grandsons, Shannon Crase, Christopher Crase, Joshua England, and Jamie England; two granddaughters, Lettice Shelton and Ashley Waycott; five great-grandsons, Gabriel, Robert, Michael, Cory, and Trace; and three great-granddaughters, Brianna, Emma, and Evie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three brothers, and two sisters.
The family will receive visitors from 12:00 noon to 2:00 pm on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a funeral service to celebrate Gleniss' life will begin at 2:00 pm. Burial will take place at Gardens of Memory in Marion.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Alzheimer’s Association, 50 E. 91st St., Ste. 100, Indianapolis, IN 46209-4830.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
