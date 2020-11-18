Long time Marion, Indiana resident, Glenetta Irene Ellis, age 76, passed away from COVID-19 at 7:48 a.m., Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Swiss Villa Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Vevay, Indiana.
She was welcomed into Heaven by her mother and daddy, Glen and Charlotte Ellis, three sisters, Judy Judd, Marilyn George, and Becky Foreman, and her niece, Amber Kay Ellis. Our Neda took a vital role in the upbringing of her nieces and nephews, as we were her pride and joy. She also looked up to her siblings and loved them fiercely. Her laughter was comforting and her love was rich. She spent 30 years as a certified nursing assistant caring for those in her community. She loved her dolls and stuffed animals, all of which she called her babies. Her favorite activities were spending time with family and friends and eating Kentucky Fried Chicken any chance she got. Her greatest love and devotion was to her church and church family at Healing Heart Church of God in Marion, Indiana. We will forever think of her when we see praying hands.
