Glenda Lee Fuller, 79, of Swayzee, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020, in her home. She was born in Sweetser on Monday, July 28, 1941, to James E. and Helen (Robbins) Short. On December 2, 1959, she married her loving husband, Franklin Fuller, who survives.
Glenda was a homemaker throughout her life. She enjoyed reading, working word search puzzles, and especially spending time with family.
Additional survivors include her children, Frank (Brenda) Fuller of Wabash, Beth Ann Bell of Wabash, David (Nancy) Fuller of Elwood, and Jason Fuller of Swayzee; granddaughter, Cassie Ewing of Rochester; grandsons, TyLerr (Sheere) Fuller of Wabash and Aaron Nealis of MD; two great-grandchildren; and brother, John (Jewell) Short of NM.
She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Janet L. Kidwell, Mary M. Zabst, and Joyce Ray.
The family will receive visitors from 12:00 noon to 2:00 pm on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Rybolt Chapel, 314 N. Washington St., Swayzee, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Glenda's life will begin at 2:00 pm with Pastor Randy Thornburg officiating. Burial will take place at Knox Chapel Cemetery.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
