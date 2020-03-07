Glenda Faith (Baird) Johnson, 71, Marion, passed away at 3:07 pm on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Marion General Hospital. A lifelong resident of Marion, Glenda was born in Marion on October 15, 1948, to Baxter and Jeanette (Wyers) Baird.
Glenda received her bachelor’s degree and worked with Marion Community Schools as a substitute teacher. When she wasn’t in the classroom, she enjoyed doing things with her best friend, Mary.
Survivors include her sons, Jonathan Johnson of Fortville and Michael Johnson of West Lafayette; daughter, Misty Johnson of Marion; sister, Hope (Ron) Dakin of Sweetser; several nieces and nephews; and best friend, Mary Gary of Marion.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Dawn Marie Johnson; and brother, Michael Baird.
The family will receive visitors from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Grant Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, 1606 W. 26th St., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a funeral service to celebrate Glenda’s life will begin at 2 p.m.. Burial will take place at Gardens of Memory in Marion.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
