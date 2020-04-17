Glenda C. Blount, 93, Hartford City, IN, died April 13, 2020 at Ossian Health & Rehab Center in Ossian, IN. She was born March 05, 1927, in Darlington County, SC.
Due to Covid-19, there will be a private family calling.
A graveside service to celebrate her life will be at Woodlawn Cemetery 6454 N. Woodlawn Road, Montpelier at 3 p.m., Saturday, April 25, 2020. Interment will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Montpelier.
Preferred memorials: First Baptist Church 113 E. Huntington St. Montpelier IN 47359
Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.
Online condolences: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com
