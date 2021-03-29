Glen L. "Butch" Furnish Jr., 66, passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Marion, Indiana. He was born on Dec. 24, 1954, to the late Glen L. Furnish, Sr. and Janice (Harris) Furnish, in North Carolina. Glen graduated high school in 1973, and served in the US Army for two years. He owned his own business, performing background checks.
Glen enjoyed playing cards (especially euchre), gardening, and riding motorcycles. He was one of a kind and will be missed by many.
