Gladys “Shirley” Spoonhoward, 86, of Marion passed away on March 21, 2021 in Wesleyan Health Care. Gladys was born in Crestline, Ohio on Nov. 19, 1934 to the late Walter E.A. and Martha (Spenner) Guenther.
Gladys moved with her family to Gas City as a child and was a 1952 graduate of Mississinewa High School. She met Harold R. Spoonhoward while working for a local bank and they later married married on Nov. 1, 1958. After Harold retired the couple moved to Southern Pines, North Carolina and built their home on a golf course. She and Harold enjoyed golfing, square dancing, ballroom dancing and often participated in dancing competitions.
